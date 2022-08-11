Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Short Interest Down 97.8% in July

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the July 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRNCY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capricorn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Capricorn Energy from GBX 243 ($2.94) to GBX 245 ($2.96) in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Capricorn Energy in a report on Friday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

Get Capricorn Energy alerts:

Capricorn Energy Price Performance

CRNCY remained flat at $5.30 during trading on Wednesday. Capricorn Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a current ratio of 8.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.34.

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.