Carbon (CRBN) Price Reaches $0.0276 on Top Exchanges

Carbon (CRBN) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 11th. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. Carbon has a market cap of $913,509.24 and $28,885.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carbon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004093 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001556 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002190 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00015359 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00038041 BTC.
Carbon Profile
Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,117,078 coins. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio. The official website for Carbon is crbn.io. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio.
Buying and Selling Carbon
