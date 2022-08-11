Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $0.54 on Top Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Cardano has a total market cap of $18.06 billion and approximately $805.11 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00002211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00119691 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00037308 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00024104 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.33 or 0.00274059 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00035786 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,512,850,429 coins and its circulating supply is 33,752,565,071 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

