Cardano Price Tops $0.55 on Top Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00002267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $18.51 billion and $845.85 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00121528 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00038206 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00024346 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.30 or 0.00279795 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00036502 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,512,850,429 coins and its circulating supply is 33,934,048,406 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

