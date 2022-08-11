CareCloud, Inc. (MTBCO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on October 17th

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1823 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.
CareCloud Price Performance
Shares of MTBCO opened at $25.35 on Thursday. CareCloud has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $27.45.
About CareCloud
