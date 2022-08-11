Caribbean Utilities (CUP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on September 15th

Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.224 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Caribbean Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$13.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.40.

Caribbean Utilities Company, Ltd. is engaged in generating, transmitting and distributing electricity in its license area of Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands. The Company uses diesel generation to produce electricity for Grand Cayman. Its power system consists of 20 generating units, including 17 diesel engines, two gas turbines and one steam turbine with a combined capacity of approximately 160 megawatts (MW).

