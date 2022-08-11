Caribbean Utilities (CUP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on September 15th

Caribbean Utilities (TSE:CUP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.224 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.
Caribbean Utilities Price Performance
Caribbean Utilities has a fifty-two week low of C$13.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.40.
About Caribbean Utilities
Featured Articles
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Caribbean Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribbean Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.