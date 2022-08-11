Caspian Hits Market Capitalization of $471,929.00 (CSP)

Caspian (CSP) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Caspian coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Caspian has a market cap of $471,929.00 and approximately $3,511.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Caspian has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Caspian alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,124.59 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004150 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00037356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00127281 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00067285 BTC.

Caspian Profile

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech.

Buying and Selling Caspian

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.