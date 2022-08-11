CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.18

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.18 and traded as high as $1.31. CBAK Energy Technology shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 369,362 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $123.67 million, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.19.

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,102 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 34,045 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 734,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 241,995 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 40,420 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 44,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CBAK Energy Technology by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 19,149 shares in the last quarter. 8.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Korea, Europe, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.

