CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.18

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.18 and traded as high as $1.31. CBAK Energy Technology shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 369,362 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of $123.67 million, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.19.
CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter.
CBAK Energy Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium batteries in Mainland China, the United States, Korea, Europe, and internationally. Its products are used in various applications, including electric vehicles, such as electric cars, electric buses, and hybrid electric cars and buses; light electric vehicles that include electric bicycles, electric motors, and sight-seeing cars; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and other high power applications, as well as cordless power tools.
