CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.83.
CDW Stock Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ CDW traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $176.01. The company had a trading volume of 733,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,248. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $152.15 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.98 and its 200 day moving average is $171.95.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDW
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of CDW by 4,250.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of CDW by 66.0% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.
CDW Company Profile
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.
