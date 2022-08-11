CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.83.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ CDW traded up $3.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $176.01. The company had a trading volume of 733,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,248. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $152.15 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.98 and its 200 day moving average is $171.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDW

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.18. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of CDW by 4,250.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of CDW by 66.0% during the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.