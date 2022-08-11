Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a report issued on Sunday, August 7th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Jones expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cellectar Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($4.00) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cellectar Biosciences’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Cellectar Biosciences to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Trading Up 8.5 %

CLRB stock opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. Cellectar Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.36 and its 200 day moving average is $5.01.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 104.9% in the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 940,456 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 252,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 100.0% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study in patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia and B-cell malignancies; Phase 2B clinical study in r/r multiple myeloma (MM) patients; and Phase I study for various pediatric cancers, r/r head and neck cancers, and R/R MM.

