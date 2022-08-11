Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.88

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$22.88 and traded as low as C$21.13. Cenovus Energy shares last traded at C$21.99, with a volume of 6,283,519 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have commented on CVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, July 8th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.08.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$24.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.69 billion and a PE ratio of 10.73.

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.15 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$19.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.97 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 4.3400002 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.34%.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ryan Hart purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$24.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 48,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,215,194.70. In related news, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 300,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.45, for a total value of C$8,234,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 955,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,237,829.97. Also, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ryan Hart bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$24.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 48,803 shares in the company, valued at C$1,215,194.70. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 560,183 shares of company stock worth $15,112,565.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

