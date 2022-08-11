Cenovus Energy’s (CVE) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$37.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. CIBC boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, CSFB set a C$37.00 price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.08.

CVE stock traded up C$1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$23.63. 5,047,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,096,998. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$45.63 billion and a PE ratio of 11.49. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$9.23 and a 1-year high of C$31.19.

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$19.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post 4.3400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Joseph Drew Zieglgansberger sold 154,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$4,157,175.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,761,257.95. In other news, Senior Officer Joseph Drew Zieglgansberger sold 154,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total transaction of C$4,157,175.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,761,257.95. Also, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.45, for a total value of C$8,234,490.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 955,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,237,829.97. Insiders have sold a total of 560,183 shares of company stock valued at $15,112,565 in the last quarter.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

