Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Centene by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Centene by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Centene by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Centene Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $264,033.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $858,786.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,274. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CNC stock opened at $94.82 on Thursday. Centene Co. has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $95.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.43.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Centene declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.