Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Cut to C$7.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.75 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.25 to C$8.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.89.

Shares of CG stock traded up C$0.15 on Thursday, hitting C$6.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,779,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,713. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.50. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

