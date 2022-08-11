Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Up 6%

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.00 and last traded at $39.00. 36,694 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 502,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CERE. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Cerevel Therapeutics Trading Up 4.1 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.81.

Insider Activity

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.14). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 46.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Cerevel Therapeutics by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

