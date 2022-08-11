Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,525 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $34,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth $429,797,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,623,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,529,000 after buying an additional 631,800 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,509,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,843,000 after buying an additional 470,982 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,655,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,643,072,000 after buying an additional 260,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,106,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,829,000 after buying an additional 217,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $676.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $730.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $643.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $462.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $407.75 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $465.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $516.34.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

