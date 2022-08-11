Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$14.13.

CSH.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC reduced their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a report on Monday, June 27th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

CSH.UN opened at C$11.24 on Thursday. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a one year low of C$10.74 and a one year high of C$13.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.21, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,124.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s payout ratio is 6,120.00%.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

