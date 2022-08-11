ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.99

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.99 and last traded at $50.99, with a volume of 27948 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.87.
Several brokerages recently commented on CCXI. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 1.67.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 4.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 9.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.
