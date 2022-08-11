ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChemoCentryx has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.11.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

ChemoCentryx Trading Up 0.2 %

ChemoCentryx stock opened at $50.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ChemoCentryx has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $50.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 1.67.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of ChemoCentryx

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $6,531,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,393,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,242,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $6,531,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,393,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,242,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 7,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $379,864.08. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 87,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,184.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,725 shares of company stock valued at $9,835,159. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 4.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 12,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 9.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in ChemoCentryx by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.