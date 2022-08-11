Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Short Interest Down 99.2% in July

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the July 15th total of 297,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGIFF remained flat at $6.61 during trading on Wednesday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $7.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CGIFF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.79.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

