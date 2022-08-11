Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Sold by Alphasimplex Group LLC

Alphasimplex Group LLC lowered its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,618 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.53. 51,587 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.15 and a twelve month high of $152.68. The stock has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.30) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.27%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.64.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

