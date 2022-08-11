Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Acquires New Holdings in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP owned approximately 0.12% of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 24.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 175,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 34,452 shares in the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 507,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 91,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC raised its position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 106.6% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 209,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 108,114 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha Price Performance

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,319. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $9.90.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha Profile

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, D2C services, and mobile and social entertainment sectors.

