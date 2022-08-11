Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Buys New Position in Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Glenfarne Merger by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 84,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $983,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Glenfarne Merger by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,328,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,939,000 after buying an additional 578,150 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Glenfarne Merger by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 824,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,026,000 after buying an additional 405,812 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,675,000. Institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

Glenfarne Merger Price Performance

Shares of Glenfarne Merger stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.82. 1,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,256. Glenfarne Merger Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $9.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.76.

Glenfarne Merger Company Profile

Glenfarne Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to pursue opportunities in the energy transition and electrification sector in the Americas.

