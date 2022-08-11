Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Invests $147,000 in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 208,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter worth $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 11.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 110,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Athlon Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of SWET remained flat at $9.87 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 266 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,885. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.88.

Athlon Acquisition Profile

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

