Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Invests $492,000 in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP owned 0.12% of Broadscale Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCLE. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $534,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $994,000. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $994,000. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Broadscale Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

NASDAQ:SCLE remained flat at $9.89 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 14,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,652. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses in the energy, transportation, buildings, manufacturing, and food and agriculture sectors.

