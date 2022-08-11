Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Makes New Investment in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tech and Energy Transition in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in Tech and Energy Transition in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tech and Energy Transition in the 4th quarter worth $161,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 11,197 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Tech and Energy Transition in the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tech and Energy Transition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TETC remained flat at $9.82 during midday trading on Thursday. 108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,671. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

Tech and Energy Transition Company Profile

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

