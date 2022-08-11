Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Raises Holdings in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP raised its stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) by 117.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,150 shares during the quarter. IonQ comprises about 1.5% of Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP owned 0.09% of IonQ worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IonQ by 216.6% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in IonQ during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in IonQ during the first quarter worth approximately $654,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IonQ during the first quarter worth approximately $5,234,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in IonQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,581,000. 39.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IONQ shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on IonQ in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on IonQ from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on IonQ from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on IonQ from $26.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of IonQ stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $6.16. 97,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,531,669. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87. IonQ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $35.90.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter.

In other IonQ news, CTO Jungsang Kim acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other IonQ news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New sold 498,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $2,817,169.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,306,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,632,815.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jungsang Kim bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $27,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

