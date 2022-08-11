Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Reduces Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP cut its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,865 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,935 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 2.5% of Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the 4th quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $182,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,275,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278,994 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of META traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $178.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,845,500. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $167.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.01. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total transaction of $61,741.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,054.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $1,298,878.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,927.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total transaction of $61,741.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,141 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,054.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,925 shares of company stock worth $8,896,652 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.98.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

