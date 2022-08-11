China Automotive Systems (CAAS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

China Automotive Systems Stock Down 1.3 %

CAAS stock opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.81. The stock has a market cap of $91.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 2.40. China Automotive Systems has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $4.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAAS. Greenridge Global dropped their price target on shares of China Automotive Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

