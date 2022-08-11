China Coal Energy (OTC:CCOZF) Trading Up 5.5%

China Coal Energy Company Limited (OTC:CCOZF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.83. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 3,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

China Coal Energy Trading Down 7.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.77.

China Coal Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily engages in the production and trade of coal, coal chemical business, coal mining equipment manufacturing, pithead power generation, and other related businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Coal, Coal-Chemical, Mining Machinery, Finance, and Others segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Coal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Coal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.