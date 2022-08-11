Chonk (CHONK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $801.00

Chonk (CHONK) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 11th. In the last week, Chonk has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chonk coin can now be bought for about $1.91 or 0.00007867 BTC on popular exchanges. Chonk has a market capitalization of $74,298.15 and approximately $801.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,213.04 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004126 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002112 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00130222 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00037262 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00067190 BTC.

About Chonk

Chonk (CHONK) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com. Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance. Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chonk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

