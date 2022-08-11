CIBC Trims Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Target Price to C$24.00

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
D.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.25 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$19.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$23.56.
Shares of TSE D.UN opened at C$19.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.36, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.81. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$18.52 and a 1-year high of C$30.53. The company has a market cap of C$931.29 million and a PE ratio of 5.59.
About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
