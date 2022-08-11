Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 143 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp set a $300.00 price target on Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $278.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $302.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.71.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $241.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.22. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $9.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.22%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

