Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 240 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $849,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $50.55 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $43.99 and a 12 month high of $58.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.32 and its 200 day moving average is $50.10.

