Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 32,376 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,376 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $19,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 262,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,109,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 23.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,540,000 after purchasing an additional 37,838 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 17.3% in the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 4,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 26.6% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 2,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,362,870.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total transaction of $10,007,204.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,362,870.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $2,465,741.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,036,013.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,891 shares of company stock valued at $26,199,246. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chubb Trading Up 0.7 %

CB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.85.

NYSE CB traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.02. 34,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,909,441. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $171.96 and a 12-month high of $218.99. The firm has a market cap of $79.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 20.02%.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.