Cidel Asset Management Inc. Sells 76,273 Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,273 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lightspeed Commerce were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 355.9% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,472,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,533 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,647,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,512,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,424,000 after acquiring an additional 686,894 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,117,000 after purchasing an additional 344,000 shares during the period. Finally, Thayer Street Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,384,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

LSPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.19.

NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $24.80 on Thursday. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $130.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 2.75.

Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 56.06%. The business had revenue of $146.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.97 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

