Cielo S.A. (CIOXY) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on September 30th

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 11th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0137 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Cielo’s previous dividend of $0.0041447.

Cielo Trading Up 6.4 %

Shares of Cielo stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $0.99. 32,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cielo has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Cielo Company Profile

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

