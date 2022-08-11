Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0137 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Cielo’s previous dividend of $0.0041447.

Cielo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CIOXY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.99. 32,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.29. Cielo has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62.

Cielo Company Profile

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil. It is involved in the provision of services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions.

