Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0137 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Cielo’s previous dividend of $0.0041447.
Cielo Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CIOXY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.99. 32,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.29. Cielo has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62.
Cielo Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cielo (CIOXY)
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
- Large And Small Oil-And-Gas Stocks See Post-Earnings Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Cielo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cielo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.