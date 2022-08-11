Cigna (NYSE:CI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $22.90- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $22.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $178.00B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.59 billion.

Cigna Stock Performance

Cigna stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $287.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,408. The firm has a market cap of $87.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $266.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $289.24.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.24 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cigna will post 23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 26.71%.

CI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen upgraded Cigna from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cigna from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $248.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Loop Capital started coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised Cigna from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $242.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $304.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,965,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 5,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $247,129.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,853,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,642 shares of company stock valued at $20,869,065 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

