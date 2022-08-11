Cindicator Market Capitalization Reaches $1.34 Million (CND)

Cindicator (CND) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Cindicator coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cindicator has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $1.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cindicator has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,367.26 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003823 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004114 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00037002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00128969 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.24 or 0.00066647 BTC.

About Cindicator

Cindicator (CND) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 coins. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cindicator Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/ “

