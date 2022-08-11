Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.79 billion. Clarivate also updated its FY22 guidance to $0.80-0.90 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Clarivate from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Clarivate from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Clarivate from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.14.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate Stock Performance

Shares of CLVT stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $13.11. The stock had a trading volume of 579,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,232,958. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.60 and a beta of 0.82. Clarivate has a 1 year low of $11.71 and a 1 year high of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $662.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.84 million. Clarivate had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Clarivate will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $712,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 838,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,952,714.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarivate

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,453,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 10.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,090,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,303 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,557,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,658,000 after purchasing an additional 428,314 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 3.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,328,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,062,000 after purchasing an additional 239,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 7.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,537,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,521,000 after purchasing an additional 171,680 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.