Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.80-0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.89. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70-2.76 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.79 billion. Clarivate also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.80-$0.90 EPS.

Clarivate Trading Down 2.8 %

CLVT stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.01. 616,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,232,958. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.98. Clarivate has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $26.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -65.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Clarivate had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $662.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CLVT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Clarivate from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Clarivate from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Clarivate from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Clarivate from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.14.

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 50,000 shares of Clarivate stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $712,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 838,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,952,714.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 24.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLVT. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clarivate by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Clarivate by 56.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

