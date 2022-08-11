Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXTW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRXTW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, an increase of 431.1% from the July 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Clarus Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %

Clarus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,665. Clarus Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.07.

