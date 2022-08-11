Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC Has $869.75 Million Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,671,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,962 shares during the quarter. Beacon Roofing Supply makes up approximately 7.1% of Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC owned 20.83% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $869,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 648,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,467,000 after buying an additional 16,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter.

BECN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $67.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $66.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.43.

Shares of BECN stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.68. 13,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,698. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.71 and a 12-month high of $65.30. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.79.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 5.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 103,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.73 per share, with a total value of $5,999,936.63. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,859,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,843,495.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

