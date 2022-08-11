CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 60.7% from the July 15th total of 36,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CleanTech Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ CLAQ traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,214. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06. CleanTech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $10.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CleanTech Acquisition

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CleanTech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $199,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition in the second quarter worth $295,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $631,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CleanTech Acquisition in the second quarter worth $811,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CleanTech Acquisition Company Profile

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of CleanTech Acquisition in a report on Friday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

