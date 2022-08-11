Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $2.15 to $2.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $5.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clear Channel Outdoor has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.10.
Clear Channel Outdoor Trading Up 4.4 %
CCO stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.67. 11,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,403,414. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.41. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $4.10.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 561,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total transaction of $886,556.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,872,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,698,614.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Clear Channel Outdoor
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile
Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.
