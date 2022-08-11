Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance

CLSD traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.64. The company had a trading volume of 562 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,302. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $7.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71.

Institutional Trading of Clearside Biomedical

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 46,780 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 28,366 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 435,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Clearside Biomedical

CLSD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Clearside Biomedical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Clearside Biomedical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

