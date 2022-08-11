Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.
Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance
CLSD traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.64. The company had a trading volume of 562 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,302. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $7.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.71.
Institutional Trading of Clearside Biomedical
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Clearside Biomedical by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 46,780 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 28,366 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 435,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares during the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Clearside Biomedical
Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.
