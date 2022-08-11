ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.26

ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.26 and traded as low as $1.05. ClearSign Technologies shares last traded at $1.11, with a volume of 44,201 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ClearSign Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

ClearSign Technologies Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26. The stock has a market cap of $42.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies ( NASDAQ:CLIR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ClearSign Technologies Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce Alan Pate acquired 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Thurston Sr Hoffman, Sr. purchased 1,591,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,766,669.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,583,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,389.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce Alan Pate purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ClearSign Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearSign Technologies stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ClearSign Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.17% of ClearSign Technologies worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

