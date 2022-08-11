Clipper Realty Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:CLPR)

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th.
Clipper Realty has a payout ratio of -223.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Clipper Realty to earn $0.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.7%.
Clipper Realty Stock Performance
Shares of Clipper Realty stock opened at $8.95 on Thursday. Clipper Realty has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $10.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.81.
Clipper Realty Company Profile
Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.
