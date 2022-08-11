Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Purchased by Privium Fund Management B.V.

Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare accounts for approximately 7.0% of Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Privium Fund Management B.V. owned 0.08% of Cloudflare worth $31,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NET traded down $1.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,957,631. The stock has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.45. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $38.96 and a one year high of $221.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cloudflare to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.40.

In other news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $99,861.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,303.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $2,863,309.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at $141,303.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 217,977 shares of company stock valued at $11,790,803. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

